Allegiant agrees in principle to first contract with International Brotherhood of Teamsters

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees began in January 2019

  • The agreement in principle is subject to finalization between the parties and ratification by the employee group
  • The parties had temporarily suspended negotiations early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Allegiant currently employs 415 maintenance technician and related employees

Allegiant today announces that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant’s workforce of maintenance technician and related employees, have reached an agreement in principle on all remaining open issues for the first collective bargaining agreement between the parties. 

The agreement in principle is subject to finalization between the parties and ratification by the employee group, which includes line and heavy maintenance technicians as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff.  A ratification vote is expected to occur by the end of July, 2021. Allegiant currently employs 415 maintenance technician and related employees.

“We are pleased to announce this agreement with the IBT and our workforce of maintenance technician and related employees, and commend the great work of all who have been involved in the process,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. “Our maintenance team’s work is critical to our operation every day, ensuring our customers have access to safe and seamless, convenient and affordable travel. I applaud this important milestone and look forward to finalizing the first contract with this critical, skilled group of team members.”

The process of negotiating a first collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees began in January 2019. The parties had temporarily suspended negotiations early in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but talks resumed in September.  The International Brotherhood of Teamsters was most recently certified as the group’s exclusive representative on March 7, 2018.

