Neste and Finnair present Sustainable Aviation Fuel solution to reduce business travel emissions

Neste and Finnair are joining forces to reduce carbon emissions related to Neste

employees’ business travel by using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Neste has

recently made 300 tons of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel available at Helsinki Airport in Finland for Finnair’s use. By replacing a part of the fossil jet fuel with SAF on its flights departing from Helsinki Airport, Finnair will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 900 tons of CO\2\ equivalent. This represents a significant share of the emissions accumulated from Neste employees’ global air travel in 2020.

The collaboration contributes to the climate commitments Neste made in

2020, including a commitment to reduce and compensate emissions from its employees’ business travel through the use of the company’s own sustainable aviation fuel. Finnair is a strategic partner for Neste, and also one of the most frequently used airlines for business travel by Neste’s employees. Finnair’s target is to become carbon neutral by 2045, and to halve its net CO\2\ emissions by the end of 2025.

Piloting a new SAF-based solution for reducing emissions from business air

travel

The collaboration between Neste and Finnair also serves as a showcase for other

businesses, since it offers a clear solution on how to reduce business air

travel emissions. Neste’s aim is to make this solution available for businesses,

public institutions and other organizations with ambitious climate commitments.

“We are excited about collaborating with Finnair to pilot the innovative

solution we have developed for reducing emissions from business air travel. This

solution, built upon Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel and partnerships with

airlines, will provide corporate customers and other organizations yet another

tool for tackling climate change and meeting their climate commitments,“ says

Sami Jauhiainen, Vice President, Business Development from Neste’s Renewable

Aviation business unit. “We are extending the invitation to other companies and

collaborating airlines to partner with Neste, making business travel more

sustainable and future-fit. It is now a great time to prepare for when business

travel takes off again.”