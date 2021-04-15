Click to join an upcoming live event

Lufthansa’s help alliance: Commitment for seven new projects

23 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

the projects were selected from suggestions by Lufthansa Group employees and will be supervised by them as voluntary project coordinators

  • help alliance strengthens commitment in home markets
  • Aspects of climate and environmental protection gain focus alongside the main thematic areas of education and work & income
  • Aid organization of the Lufthansa Group makes important contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

Despite the massive impact of the Corona pandemic, help alliance is able to support new projects this year. The Lufthansa Group‘s aid organization reacted quickly to the changed situation, among other things developed new digital fundraising formats and thus secured a stable financial situation. This now makes it possible to support seven new projects, five of them in Europe and two in Africa. As it has always been the case, the projects were selected from suggestions by Lufthansa Group employees and will henceforth be supervised by them as voluntary project coordinators together with the respective partner organizations.

With its work, help alliance makes an important contribution to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) “Quality Education” (SDG 4) and “Decent Work and Economic Growth” (SDG 8). In terms of environmental education, the project work is now increasingly focusing on aspects of climate and environmental protection (SDG 13).

“For us as an aid organization, it was anything but easy to be able to support almost no new projects because of Corona in 2020. We are even more pleased that we can now expand our support, especially with a focus on Europe. Many thanks to all those who have supported us with a donation even in these difficult times or will support us in the future.”, says Andrea Pernkopf, managing director of help alliance.

The new projects of help alliance at a glance

Berlin: Digital Future for Everyone

The project supports socially disadvantaged people with an affinity for digital professions in their integration into the German labor market. This is done, among other things, by strengthening soft skills and preparing for possible job interviews.

Hamburg: Inclusion rocks for Everyone

In this project, young people with Down syndrome are supported in their social and emotional development in the long term by means of a continuous music program oriented to their age and developmental needs.

