SriLankan Airlines CEO on COVID recovery and expanded cargo operations

23 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

What challenges are SriLankan Airlines facing due to the coronavirus and how is cargo helping in the recovery process?

  1. Like many other airlines, COVID caused a total shutdown in March last year.
  2. Initially, the focus for SriLankan Airlines was to get expatriates home who were standard all over the world when the borders were closed.
  3. In addition to humanitarian and repatriation operations initially, the airline started focusing on cargo.

Adrian Schofield, Senior Air Transport Editor for Aviation Week, had the privilege to be speak with Vipula Gunatilleka, SriLankan Airlines CEO, on COVID recovery and the challenges the airline is facing during the pandemic.

During the CAPA – Centre for Aviation interview, they touched on the airline’s plans going forward as well as some broader industry questions.

