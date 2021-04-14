Costa Rica’s Liberia Airport announces free COVID testing

The continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations is accelerating Americans’ return to travel

International travel intentions remain consistent with early 2020 pre-pandemic international travel intentions

Costa Rica’s Daniel Oduber Quiros International (Liberia – LIR) Airport has announced an alliance with a local laboratory with over 60 years of experience in the health sector, to provide travelers with free antigen testing at the airport in as little as one hour.

Appointments can be made online 72 hours before your flight or walk-ins are welcome. In the coming weeks, the Juan Santamaría International Airport (San José – SJO) will also offer free antigen testing services.

The continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, coupled with the additional

stimulus funds and the CDC’s recent announcement that vaccinated Americans

can travel internationally, is accelerating Americans’ return to travel.

TSA has averaged 1.3+ million passenger screenings a day since the beginning

of April 2021, which is more than half of the screenings TSA had at the same time in 2019.

While domestic bookings are currently outpacing international bookings,

international travel intentions remain consistent with early 2020 pre-pandemic international travel intentions, according to MMGY Global’s 2021 Portrait of an American Traveler spring study. Additionally, 68% of Americans surveyed in the study shared that they would be more likely to take an international trip if the hotel or airline offered COVID-19 testing at no cost.

Costa Rica’s pandemic preparedness, successful management of the COVID-19

virus, removal of a negative PCR test to enter the country, and ample testing options in hotels, public hospitals and more, make the small Central American country an ideal destination for Americans to book as they ease back into international travel.