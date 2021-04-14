Tourism to the rescue of Saint Vincent

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett chaired the Global Tourism Summit with Saint Vincent and Grenadines (SVG) Prime Minister Gonsalves and global tourism partners as part of recovery efforts for SVG.

An eruption of La Soufrière volcano exploded in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines happened earlier this month wreaking havoc on the islands. This latest development will set back tourism and travel recovery in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and other affected countries. The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) will be helping to mobilize support for SVG’s tourism recovery.

Jamaica Minister Edmund Bartlett, said today at the Global Tourism Summit: “The bringing together of global tourism leaders was critical in providing a platform to generate support for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines which is in dire need of help following the recent volcanic eruption.

“From a tourism standpoint, the latest development will obviously set back the recovery of the tourism and travel sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and other affected countries including the heavily tourism-dependent Barbados indefinitely.”