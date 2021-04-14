The future of tourism in the Indian Ocean

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News rebuilding Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News

The future of tourism in the Indian Ocean

4 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Formed as non-governmental organization, the Indian Ocean Tourism Organization was established to unite, strengthen, and visibly integrate 20+ member states and island nations.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The future of tourism in the Indian Ocean requires a fundamental and profound shift in how tourism should work.
  2. The Indian Ocean Tourism Organization acknowledges growing trends of evolving markets, while realizing the untapped tourism potential within the archipelago.
  3. Rethinking old systems and embracing new ones, the organization creates phenomenal yet extraordinary intellectual properties.

The Indian Ocean Tourism Organization is comprised of Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Oman, Pakistan, Reunion, South Africa, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen and any other countries/island nations within the Indian Ocean archipelago.

From a travel and tourism perspective, the Indian Ocean Tourism Organization acknowledges growing trends of evolving markets, while realizing the untapped tourism potential within the archipelago, while simultaneously cautious on the COVID-19 pandemic, of which has had a profound impact on the Industry; and alongside the pandemic was a parallel act re-improving, reinvigorating and restarting travel and tourism where travelers would be conscious on choices, advocate ethical and responsible travel and tourism-practices, harmonizing multiple variables instead of optimizing single ones and the opportunity building back better towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient Industry.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like