The future of tourism in the Indian Ocean requires a fundamental and profound shift in how tourism should work. The Indian Ocean Tourism Organization acknowledges growing trends of evolving markets, while realizing the untapped tourism potential within the archipelago. Rethinking old systems and embracing new ones, the organization creates phenomenal yet extraordinary intellectual properties.

The Indian Ocean Tourism Organization is comprised of Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Oman, Pakistan, Reunion, South Africa, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Yemen and any other countries/island nations within the Indian Ocean archipelago.

From a travel and tourism perspective, the Indian Ocean Tourism Organization acknowledges growing trends of evolving markets, while realizing the untapped tourism potential within the archipelago, while simultaneously cautious on the COVID-19 pandemic, of which has had a profound impact on the Industry; and alongside the pandemic was a parallel act re-improving, reinvigorating and restarting travel and tourism where travelers would be conscious on choices, advocate ethical and responsible travel and tourism-practices, harmonizing multiple variables instead of optimizing single ones and the opportunity building back better towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient Industry.