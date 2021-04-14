Airbus shareholders approve all AGM 2021 resolutions

Renewal of the Airbus Board mandate of Chairman René Obermann approved

René Obermann formally reappointed Chairman at a Board meeting

Shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at Airbus SE’s 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the renewal of the Board mandate of Chairman René Obermann. The Board mandates of Amparo Moraleda, Victor Chu and Jean-Pierre Clamadieu were also renewed.

Following the AGM’s approval of his Board mandate, René Obermann was formally reappointed Chairman at a Board meeting held after the shareholder meeting.

At the same Board meeting, Amparo Moraleda was reappointed Chair of the Remuneration, Nomination and Governance Committee while Jean-Pierre Clamadieu was reappointed Chairman of the Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Committee. Separately, Catherine Guillouard remains Chair of the Audit Committee.

Due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prioritize health and safety, shareholders were encouraged to vote by proxy instead of attending the meeting physically in Amsterdam.

Shareholders showed a high level of engagement, with 549 million votes expressed, representing around 70% of the outstanding share capital.