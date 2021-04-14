Click to join an upcoming live event

Final preparations in place for 2021 Arabian Travel Market in-person event in Dubai

by Harry Johnson

Dubai hosts ATM 2021 as new dawn beckons for travel & tourism industry

  • Middle East tourism professionals optimistic about rapid recovery of industry
  • In-person event taking place at DWTC on 16-19 May 2021
  • ATM Virtual on 24-26 May aimed at participants who can’t travel to Dubai

Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has reconfirmed that the 2021 edition of its annual showcase, will go-ahead in-person at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) on Sunday 16 to Wednesday 19 May, as final preparations are being put in place, in particular health and safety.

In addition to Reed Exhibitions’ Global COVID-19 ‘Safety Shows’ Health & Safety strategy, ATM is working closely with the team at the Dubai World Trade Centre and with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to provide a safe, touchless and seamless experience for all.

The show will strictly adhere to the health and safety guidelines set by the Dubai Government and followed by venue. The team at DWTC are working hard to ensure that all events run safely and have implemented a range of measures including an enhanced cleaning regime, improved air circulation and multiple hand sanitizer stations.

Commenting, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said:  “Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure. More than 9 million doses have already been administered in the UAE, which is also a major achievement.

“Indeed, Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety and its effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp,” she added.

