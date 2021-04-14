Click to join an upcoming live event

Omni Hotels and Resorts job postings up 248 percent in 2021

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Omni Hotels and Resorts posted over 1,000 jobs in March 2021

  • Omni Hotels and Resorts job postings are the highest since April 2020
  • Omni posted over 100 jobs every week in February 2021, and that increased to over 250 in March 2021
  • The company is recruiting across all job levels for its properties across the US

Omni Hotels and Resorts saw a sudden boost in job posting in 2021, after nearly a year of low hiring activity. Latest industry data shows that the company posted over 1,000 jobs in March 2021, a 248% increase compared to January 2021, and the highest since April 2020. Omni’s hiring indicates that the company is recruiting across all job levels for its properties across the US, including new hotels.

Omni Hotels and Resorts‘ properties are most frequented by leisure and luxury travelers. Travel restrictions that were put in place last year impacted Omni’s operations to the extent that the company furloughed several hundred employees. However, since 18 January 2021, Omni posted over 100 jobs every week in February 2021, and that increased to over 250 in March 2021.

The surge in hiring panned across the US also corresponds to Omni’s renewed business strategy to operate properties in non-suburban regions. Interestingly, the company posted job adverts in March 2021 for its under-construction hotel in Minnesota, a new 1,000-room hotel in Boston that is scheduled to open in 2021, and its Oklahoma City Convention.

Besides listing various senior-level job adverts, the appointment of Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy Mary Bennett, will provide a boost to the company’s brand as it looks to invest in its resorts.

The company has posted around 100 senior-level jobs since January 2021, with 50 posted in March 2021 alone. Key jobs include multiple positions for directors of sales, director of operations, director of engineering, director of corporate communications, and spa director. A significant number of jobs are related to hotel operations staff such as cooks, cleaning workers, bartenders, helpers and hosts.

