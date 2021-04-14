Click to join an upcoming live event

Carbon neutral flying – Lufthansa Compensaid now available to corporate customers

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

Lufthansa makes flying carbon neutral possible for individual travelers

  • For decades, the Lufthansa Group has been committed to a sustainable and responsible corporate policy
  • Now companies can also use Compensaid for their employees’ business trips
  • The first customer is insurance provider AXA Deutschland

Thanks to Compensaid, the innovative digital CO2 compensation platform of the Lufthansa Group, flying carbon neutral is possible for individual travelers. Now companies can also use this option, simply and easily, for their employees’ business trips.

With the “Compensaid Corporate Program” corporate customers have the possibility to use, for instance, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for their air travel. With SAF they can compensate the CO2 emissions produced when flying. This program allows companies to offset all their flights – whether they’re with the Lufthansa Group or other airlines.

The first customer is insurance provider AXA Deutschland. The company will offset its business-related air travel for an initial period of three years.

“CO2-neutral flying is already possible today. With Compensaid, we have a powerful tool for providing attractive and innovative offers to our customers. Offsetting is part of our strategy to cut our CO2 emissions in half by 2030 and achieve a neutral carbon footprint by 2050. We are delighted that with AXA Deutschland we have gained a partner that shares our vision of sustainable mobility,” explains Christina Foerster, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility.

Air travel compensation with Compensaid is done either through the use of SAF, the sponsorship of certified climate protection projects, or a combination of both options. AXA Deutschland’s offsetting starts with 15 percent via SAF and 85 percent through selected climate protection projects. This results in the complete CO2 neutrality of all the flights.

