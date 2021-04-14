Click to join an upcoming live event

FlyArystan launches international service to Georgia

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Kazakhstan’s first low-cost carrier launches Georgia flights

  • FlyArystan flies from Aktau, Atyrau and Nur-Sultan to Kutaisi, Georgia
  • Twice weekly services will operate with Airbus A320 aircraft
  • Kutaisi is located between Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi and the Black Sea resort of Batumi

FlyArystan, Kazakhstan’s fast growing LCC, will launch international services from Aktau, Atyrau and Nur-Sultan to Kutaisi in Georgia from 2nd May 2021.

Twice weekly FlyArystan services using Airbus A320 aircraft will operate from Aktau on Tuesdays and Fridays, from Atyrau on Thursdays and Sundays and from Nur Sultan on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The historic city of Kutaisi is located equidistantly between Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi and the Black Sea resort of Batumi.

FlyArystan is a first Kazakh low-cost carrier based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It was launched in May 2019 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Astana, the country’s leading airline.

