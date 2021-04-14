Click to join an upcoming live event

Sandals Resorts returns to Decker/Royal travel roster

22 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Sandals Resorts returns to the Decker/Royal travel roster after a long hiatus, ready to promote their flagship award-winning brand.

  1. One of the world’s most recognized brands and luxury all-inclusive resort leaders prepares for expansion as leisure leads the return of the travel industry.
  2. The New York City-based firm is a creative communications agency growing brands in travel through its signature “ideas that travel” approach. 
  3. Travel industry veterans, Cathleen Decker and Stacy Royal, are looking forward to working with Sandals again.

After a nearly three-year hiatus, travel and hospitality creative communications firm The Decker/Royal Agency (D/R) announces the return of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort company and its affiliate brands including Sandals Resorts for romance, family-friendly Beaches Resorts, private island retreat Fowl Cay Resort, and Your Jamaican Villas to its diverse and expanding client roster starting May 1.

Family owned since its founding in 1981 by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart with the introduction of flagship brand Sandals Resorts – offering two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean, Sandals is today one of the most recognized and award-winning brands in the world.

