Russia restricts passenger flights to Turkey, suspends Tanzania flights

Russian officials announced that all regular and chartered passenger flights to Turkey will be restricted for a period from April 15 to June 1 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection.
Currently, eight Russian airlines operate regular flights to Turkey: Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, Nordwind, UTair, Azur Air and Ural Airlines.