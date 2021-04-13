Russia restricts passenger flights to Turkey, suspends Tanzania flights

The move is taken in view of the threat of the new coronavirus strain, says Kremlin

Russian officials announced that all regular and chartered passenger flights to Turkey will be restricted for a period from April 15 to June 1 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Currently, eight Russian airlines operate regular flights to Turkey: Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, Nordwind, UTair, Azur Air and Ural Airlines.