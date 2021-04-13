Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Seychelles

- After a year of service suspension, Turkish Airlines is resuming flights to Seychelles.
- The airline will be flying wide-bodied A330-300 aircraft capable of transporting 280 passengers per flight.
- Passengers must show proof of a negative COVID test before departure with no quarantine upon arrival.
This is part of Turkish Airlines’ plans to restart COVID-safe international passenger services to several destinations including Seychelles, after the airline suspended its services to the island in March 2020.
Initially, the airline will fly twice weekly to Seychelles – Tuesday and Friday – but with an expected schedule change from July 12, 2021 with flights on Tuesday and Saturday.