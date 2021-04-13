Click to join an upcoming live event

Turkish Airlines resumes flights to Seychelles

17 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Turkish Airlines has announced that it will be resuming regular flights to the Seychelles islands from its home base, Istanbul Airport from Friday, April 23, 2021.

  1. After a year of service suspension, Turkish Airlines is resuming flights to Seychelles.
  2. The airline will be flying wide-bodied A330-300 aircraft capable of transporting 280 passengers per flight.
  3. Passengers must show proof of a negative COVID test before departure with no quarantine upon arrival.

This is part of Turkish Airlines’ plans to restart COVID-safe international passenger services to several destinations including Seychelles, after the airline suspended its services to the island in March 2020.

Initially, the airline will fly twice weekly to Seychelles – Tuesday and Friday – but with an expected schedule change from July 12, 2021 with flights on Tuesday and Saturday.

