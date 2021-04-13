2021 Best US Cities for Urban Gardening Named

Not every concrete jungle is ripe for urban gardening

If it seems everyone has a green thumb, it’s because millions of Americans fell in love with gardening during the pandemic. Community gardens, container gardens, and vertical plant walls are sprouting all over.

But not every concrete jungle is ripe for urban gardening, so where can city-dwelling green thumbs find their slice of paradise?

To mark Lawn and Garden Month, 2021’s Best Cities for Urban Gardening were ranked by comparing the 150 biggest U.S. cities across 12 key factors.