Anticipated boom in summer bookings dampened by uncertainty over travel restrictions

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Many travelers have remained hesitant and the anticipated boom in travel may not occur to the desired extent

  • Quarantine requirements and travel restrictions remain the two main deterrents to international travel
  • UK has recently announced its intention to introduce a traffic light system to enable travel this summer
  • Demand for domestic holidays is likely to remain high

European operators were banking on summer 2021 providing an opportunity to start generating some much-needed income. However, many travelers have remained hesitant and the anticipated boom in travel may not occur to the desired extent. With uncertainty over what travel restrictions will be in place, many travelers remain reluctant to book.

Recent industry poll has shown that quarantine requirements and travel restrictions remain the two main deterrents to international travel with 58% and 55% of respondents expressing that these factors would deter them from traveling. This puts summer bookings in jeopardy and unless these concerns are addressed soon consumers will continue to shy away from booking an international trip.

The UK has recently announced its intention to introduce a traffic light system to enable travel this summer, although details have remained limited. This, coupled with the ever-changing travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, means that consumers have become hesitant to book travel for the near future.

UK consumers are likely to be even more confused as a result of the recent traffic light system announcement. With different restrictions set to be imposed on different destinations, travelers are facing uncertainty over where they can travel this summer. Even flexible rebooking policies do little to address the constant disappointment many have faced with plans being canceled.

On the flip side, demand for domestic holidays is likely to remain high and the prospect of a staycation boom for this summer is very real. With a higher degree of certainty giving consumers the confidence to book and travel closer to home, which is a safer bet for many, domestic operators could be set for another summer of high demand.

