Can new Minister make Ecuador a tourism power?

Sandra Naranjo has been named as the new Minister of Tourism for Ecuador effective July 1, 2021.

New Tourism Minister already has set a goal for 10 percent more tourist arrivals in Ecuador. Naranjo brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked for former Ecuador President Rafael Correa Delgado for 5 years. Her vision of tourism for Ecuador sees the industry as an economic instrument for development.

Continuing with the work of the outgoing Minister, Vinicio Alvarado, Naranjo aims to increase the arrivals of tourists by at least 10 percent this year, hoping to get approximately 1.5 million arrivals. As the new Ecuador Minister of Tourism, she brings to the position a strong economic knowledge base, vast experience in public management, and is very pro-business oriented.

Her arrival to the Ecuador Ministry of Tourism will contribute fresh ideas to continue with the efforts on making Ecuador a tourism power and aiming on tourism becoming the number 1 source of non-oil revenues (currently occupying fourth place).