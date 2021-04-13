Despite COVID vaccine India travelers seeking safe domestic destinations

Even with the COVID-19 vaccine drive on in India, most people are focused on domestic travel. Short driveable holidays is a trend that looks like it is here to stay for a while. Most people voted for high-level health and safety standards, sustainability, responsible tourism, and authentic and value for money as key factors.

The survey findings highlighted that despite of the fact that the COVID vaccine India drive is in full swing and people are getting vaccinated, 89% of India residents are keen to visit domestic destinations which are following COVID safety and hygiene protocol. Majority of respondents emphasized on preferring high-level health and safety standards at tourism spots, hotels and resorts before selecting their favourite travel destination and properties for staycations, highlighted the survey.

Conducted by Noor Mahal, the survey also witnessed a hike in demand for domestic over foreign destinations. The online survey was conducted among a sample of adults who traveled for business or leisure in the past 6 months and must be planning to travel in 2021. According to the new Informed world traveler survey, which polled more than 3,000 adults, one in 3 people are most looking forward to travel with family and friends as compared to solo travel. Decoding the deciding elements behind selecting a preferred hotel destination, respondents voted for high-level health and safety standards, sustainability, responsible tourism, and authentic and value for money as key factors.