This Hawaii train is classified for tourists and locals, and will welcome you with aloha!

My train ride on Oahu was a lot of fun yesterday, but not many in Hawaii know about it. No public money is used for the operating train, but nearly 11.4 billion dollars has been estimated to keep the Honolulu Rail project going.

On the Island of Oahu, County of Honolulu, Hawaii, the most expensive rail project every built in the United States may cost almost $11.4B.

Construction started in 2005. This 20+ mile, 21-station stretch will not fully open until 2031.

Another train in Honolulu has been operating for decades connecting Ewa with Barbers Point and Kapolei in the new resort area of Koolina which includes the Ihilani Resort and Spa by J. W. Marriott and the Aulani, a Disney resort and spa. It’s nonprofit and has no taxpayer funding, but is a lot of fun to ride, however, no one will tell locals or tourists about it.

The Honolulu Rail project could cost nearly $11.4 billion and take until 2031 to be open for full-route service. That is according to documents posted on Friday, March 12, 2021, by the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART).

The Hawaii train in Ewa in the town of Kapolei on the westside of the island of Oahu, known as the Hawaiian Railway Society is a 3-foot narrow-gauge heritage railroad in Ewa, Hawaii, USA, on the island of Oahu. It has 15 miles of track and managed to restore 6+ miles of rail without any public money.