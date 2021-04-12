Click to join an upcoming live event

Guyana Tourism to create Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana

by Harry Johnson
by Harry Johnson

GTA hopes that the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana will increase destination awareness among one of its key target audience

  • GTA has launched the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana in an effort to showcase its unparalleled tourism offering
  • Green Traveler will be updating the guide and adding further features to ensure it provides the most up-to-date information for travelers
  • The guide a practical tool for travelers planning their awaited trip to Guyana

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has partnered with the leading British eco travel specialists, Green Traveler, to create the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana.

With the growing global trend of travelers being more aware of their impact on the destinations they visit – having seen the environmental benefits of reduced human activity during the pandemic – the GTA has launched the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana in an effort to showcase its unparalleled tourism offering and advise travelers on how to visit responsibly, leaving a net positive impact on the destination.

Green Traveler founder, award-winning travel journalist and sustainable tourism expert, Richard Hammond, worked with members of the GTA to create the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana with the initial launch guide featuring bespoke artwork, an introductory destination video, information on where to stay, what to do and how to travel responsibly, and an image gallery. Green Traveler will also be updating the guide and adding further features to ensure it provides the most up-to-date and relevant information for travelers.

Guyana is a destination that has already established itself on the international tourism stage thanks to its concerted efforts to sustainably manage the destination through a strategy which sees indigenous communities managing and owning their own eco-tourism projects in Guyana’s hinterland. All the revenue generated through these projects is reinvested into the community and conservation efforts to protect the ancestral lands in which they are set. Guyana has picked up multiple international awards recognizing its own brand of green tourism including the Destination Stewardship Award from the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), World’s #1 “Best in Ecotourism” and “Best in Sustainable Tourism” from the Latin American Travel Association (LATA) Achievement Awards.

The GTA hopes that the Green Traveler’s Guide to Guyana will increase destination awareness among one of its key target audience, eco travelers, while also providing a practical tool for travelers planning their awaited trip to Guyana.

