Barbados’ new COVID-19 travel protocols take effect May 8

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

There have been a few changes to Barbados’ quarantine and COVID-19 testing processes

  • All fully vaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately 1 to 2 days
  • All unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately 5 to 7 days
  • Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these protocols are likely to change

The Government of Barbados has updated its travel protocols required for entry to the country as it continues to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protect its citizens and visitors alike.

As a result, due to the global on-going vaccination process, there have been a few changes to the quarantine and COVID-19 testing processes.

