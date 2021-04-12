Barbados’ new COVID-19 travel protocols take effect May 8

There have been a few changes to Barbados’ quarantine and COVID-19 testing processes

All fully vaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately 1 to 2 days

All unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for approximately 5 to 7 days

Due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic, these protocols are likely to change

The Government of Barbados has updated its travel protocols required for entry to the country as it continues to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and protect its citizens and visitors alike.

As a result, due to the global on-going vaccination process, there have been a few changes to the quarantine and COVID-19 testing processes.