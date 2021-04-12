IMEX Q and A: Is there such a thing as the next normal?

In an IMEX Q and A with SAP Global Marketing discusses helping event professionals to adapt and thrive in the next normal.

Is there such a thing as a next normal? That’s the question Nicola Kastner, VP, Global Head of Event Marketing Strategy for SAP, will explore in an online Q&A hosted by the IMEX Group. Registration is open now for the free session – “On the road to a purposeful recovery, is there such a thing as a next normal?” – taking place on April 21.