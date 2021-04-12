Click to join an upcoming live event

IMEX Q and A: Is there such a thing as the next normal?

21 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In an IMEX Q and A with SAP Global Marketing discusses helping event professionals to adapt and thrive in the next normal.

  1. The business events community needs to carefully plan ahead, taking into account the huge world shifts we’ve experienced from COVID-19.
  2. What is the importance of data gathering and audience insights in the next normal?
  3. Brand trust has been impacted by the move to digital marketing and strategies.

IMEX CEO Carina Bauer will interview Nicola about her role in designing SAP’s event strategies in an IMEX Q and A, and together they will dive into three big questions that are front of mind for all event professionals planning a purposeful recovery: the importance of data-gathering and audience insights; how brand trust has been impacted by the move to digital; and how to build back better examining SAP’s future strategy and event design plans including environmental and CSR activities. 

Is there such a thing as a next normal? That’s the question Nicola Kastner, VP, Global Head of Event Marketing Strategy for SAP, will explore in an online Q&A hosted by the IMEX Group. Registration is open now for the free session – “On the road to a purposeful recovery, is there such a thing as a next normal?” – taking place on April 21.

