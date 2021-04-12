Jamaica Tourism Minister announces Montego Bay Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccination site

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
etn Feature Article Government and Public Sector Tourism News Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Jamaica travel news rebuilding Tourism Tourism Investment News Tourism News Travel Travel Destination Travel News Travel Safety & Emergencies

Jamaica Tourism Minister announces Montego Bay Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccination site

21 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is expressing satisfaction with the build out of the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Providing support for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ drive to get more people vaccinated.
  2. Jamaica began its COVID-19 vaccination program last month and will receive more vaccines in tranches.
  3. The quicker the country is able to get more people vaccinated, the quicker it can begin tourism recovery as confidence in travel will increase.

In a tour of the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBBC) on April 10, the Jamaica Tourism Minister highlighted that: “The size of the MBCC has made it possible to outfit the space to accommodate well needed vaccinations. The MBCC is a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, therefore, I am pleased that we are able to provide support for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ drive to get more people vaccinated and help reduce the spread of the disease.”

Some of the persons who opted to get vaccinated at the MBCC included many tourism workers in and around the area.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like