Jamaica Tourism Minister announces Montego Bay Convention Centre COVID-19 vaccination site

Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is expressing satisfaction with the build out of the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBCC) as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Providing support for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ drive to get more people vaccinated. Jamaica began its COVID-19 vaccination program last month and will receive more vaccines in tranches. The quicker the country is able to get more people vaccinated, the quicker it can begin tourism recovery as confidence in travel will increase.

In a tour of the Montego Bay Convention Centre (MBBC) on April 10, the Jamaica Tourism Minister highlighted that: “The size of the MBCC has made it possible to outfit the space to accommodate well needed vaccinations. The MBCC is a public body of the Ministry of Tourism, therefore, I am pleased that we are able to provide support for the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ drive to get more people vaccinated and help reduce the spread of the disease.”

Some of the persons who opted to get vaccinated at the MBCC included many tourism workers in and around the area.