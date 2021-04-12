Click to join an upcoming live event

Bangladesh, the next COVID victim, suspends all international flights

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has suspended operation of around 500 international flights, scheduled to operate to and from Dhaka in a week from April 14

Bangladesh is the latest country to suspend international passenger air service due to COVID-19 pandemic. The weeklong suspension of all international passenger flights to and from Bangladesh will commence on April 14

According to a circular issued this evening, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said the suspension will come to an effect from 12:01am (Bangladesh Standard Time) on April 14 and will continue until 12:59pm BST on April 20.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has suspended operation of around 500 international flights, scheduled to operate to and from Dhaka in a week from April 14.

Medevac, humanitarian, relief, cargo, technical landing for refueling only and the flights cleared under special consideration will remain out of the purview of this suspension, CAAB said.

Authorities will be able to carry a maximum of 260 passengers on a wide body aircraft while 140 passengers are allowed on a narrow body aircraft in the aforesaid flights.

Irrespective of the COVID-19 vaccination and unless otherwise relaxed by the competent authority, all passengers coming or leaving Bangladesh by the flight mentioned aforesaid shall mandatorily possess PCR based COVID-19 negative certificate.

The PCR test shall be done within 72 hours of the flight departure time.

Passengers coming by the flights cleared under special consideration shall strictly have to complete a 14-day institutional quarantine at government nominated facilities or at hotels on passengers’ own expenses.

