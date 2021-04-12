Click to join an upcoming live event

VIA Rail resumes the Toronto-Winnipeg portion of the Canadian

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson

The resumption was made possible following a thorough evaluation of VIA Rail’s health and safety protocols

  • VIA Rail continues to deploy a strict protocol of sanitary measures on board its trains
  • VIA Rail will revise its service offering in line with the latest developments
  • The Corporation will continue to work on a safe resumption plan, collaborating with public health authorities

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces that it will be providing additional essential intercity transportation options by resuming the Toronto to Winnipeg portion of the Canadian which will enable one full round-trip per week starting May 17, 2021.

