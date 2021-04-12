VIA Rail resumes the Toronto-Winnipeg portion of the Canadian

The resumption was made possible following a thorough evaluation of VIA Rail’s health and safety protocols

VIA Rail continues to deploy a strict protocol of sanitary measures on board its trains

VIA Rail will revise its service offering in line with the latest developments

The Corporation will continue to work on a safe resumption plan, collaborating with public health authorities

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces that it will be providing additional essential intercity transportation options by resuming the Toronto to Winnipeg portion of the Canadian which will enable one full round-trip per week starting May 17, 2021.