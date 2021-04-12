Vail Resorts announces executive leadership changes

James O’Donnell will become president of the mountain division

All leadership changes will go into effect June 7, 2021

Vail Resorts, Inc. today announced that Patricia Campbell, president of the Company’s mountain division and pioneer in the ski industry, has made the decision to step down from her position and assume a new role as senior advisor to the Company’s mountain division. As senior advisor, Campbell will focus on critical strategic projects and mentoring and developing the next generation of mountain leaders, including building broader gender and racial diversity within mountain operations.