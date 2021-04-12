Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic

Click to join an upcoming live event

Turn off Ads (click)

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Culinary Travel News etn Feature Article Hospitality Industry News Hotel & Resort News International Visitor News rebuilding Resort News Responsible Tourism News Tourism Tourism News Travel Travel News Travel Wire News

Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Food wastage requires greater attention in travel and tourism post-pandemic
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

This increase in awareness around food wastage will increase pressure on companies operating in the travel and tourism secto

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Reducing or recycling food waste is a priority because of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The initiatives currently in place to combat food wastage from tourism is not enough
  • Removing large-scale buffets in hotels would go a long way to completely eradicating food waste

Just over half of global respondents to a new industry survey have stated that reducing or recycling food waste is a priority to them because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in awareness around food wastage will increase pressure on companies operating in the travel and tourism sector.

When it comes to environmental policies, there are plenty of initiatives to address climate change and reducing carbon footprint, but the same level of attention is not given to the increasingly pressing issue of food wastage. This increases operating expenses for the likes of hotels and weakens green credentials.

The initiatives currently in place to combat food wastage from tourism is not enough – especially when looking at the lodging industry specifically. As one of many examples, Hilton has pledged to reduce food waste by 50%, but not until 2030, which is quite a lengthy timescale.

With COVID-19 shattering occupancy rates for many major players in the lodging industry, environmental targets should be exceeded and brought forward. Removing large-scale buffets in hotels, for example, would go a long way to completely eradicating food waste. However, with industries becoming more fragmented, new challenges around food wastage are created. For example, the emergence of the sharing economy in the lodging industry has placed greater responsibility on the shoulders of guests when it comes to food wastage. Wastage in private accommodation cannot be regulated as thoroughly as it could be in hotels, as it would negatively impact the guest experience.

You may also like