A gunman is terrorizing guests at Kahala Resort in Honolulu

- Shots are fired at the Kahala Resort Hotel close to Waikiki on the Island of Oahu in the US State of Hawaii
- A heavy police presence is trying to get the situation under control, ordering guests that were unable to evacuate to stay in the ballroom.
- It’s assumed but not confirmed if the gunman is alone in his room, when he started shooting out of his window or from his balcony.
Despite COVID-19 the Aloha State of Hawaii has been experiencing record arrivals from US Visitors. Today not only visitors, but terror came back to Honolulu.