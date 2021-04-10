- British variant is causing the new outbreak with its larger viral load that is nearly twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Bangkok included in 41 provinces having entertainment places shutdown for at least 2 weeks.
- One-third of hotel bookings have been cancelled with 90 percent of Thai families calling to cancel.
Thailand entertainment places shut down due to COVID-19 variant
A COVID-19 variant is exploding across Thailand, shutting down entertainment venues and causing massive hotel cancellations.