Thailand entertainment places shut down due to COVID-19 variant

23 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

A COVID-19 variant is exploding across Thailand, shutting down entertainment venues and causing massive hotel cancellations.

  1. British variant is causing the new outbreak with its larger viral load that is nearly twice as contagious as the original COVID-19 coronavirus.
  2. Bangkok included in 41 provinces having entertainment places shutdown for at least 2 weeks.
  3. One-third of hotel bookings have been cancelled with 90 percent of Thai families calling to cancel.
