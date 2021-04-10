- Hawaii Governor signs new emergency proclamation for fully-vaccinated travelers.
- 100 percent innnoculated people will be able to arrive without testing and without having to quarantine.
- Arrivals numbers to the Aloha State, especially those coming for a vacation, are climbing rapidly day by day.
Hawaii Governor opens travel for fully-vaccinated passengers
First it was COVID testing that allowed Hawaii to set parameters for tourists and others to travel to and from Hawaii. Soon it will be the vaccination that makes travel to Hawaii even easier.