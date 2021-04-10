Click to join an upcoming live event

Is Hawaiian Culture a Commodity to be horse traded through tourism?

by Juergen T Steinmetz

Hawaii is again recording a record increase in visitor arrivals despite the ongoing pandemic, but Hawaii Tourism Chief Jon de Fries has additional worries. He sees the Hawaiian culture is once again reduced to a mere commodity, and is fighting the Hawaii State Senate for taking his control over the Transient Accommodation Tax.

  1. Today we witnessed our Hawaiian Culture is once again reduced to a mere commodity that can be horse-traded, and this tendency and historical pattern must stop – and will stop, on my watch at HTA (Hawaii Tourism Authority)
  2. Such words are not coming from a cultural or environmental watchdog, or an organization opposing the visitor’s industry, but from John De Fries, the man in charge of rebuilding the travel and tourism industry in Hawaii.
  3. Watch the introduction by Patricia Herman, VP of Marketing for HTA presented to the World Tourism Network(WTN) earlier this week. WTN is a global discussion with tourism leaders in 127 countries
