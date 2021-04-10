Long-awaited vacations motivate vaccinations

The COVID-19 coronavirus has mutated, and unfortunately the third wave that attacked the world turned out to be much stronger than expected.

People are becoming infected more quickly, and sometimes a lot more severely. We’ve seen people getting different forms of gut-related infections and digestive system complications, and the infection has hit the younger age ranges harder than before. The current trends do not simply look like more of the same but rather a scary evolution.

Though infection and mortality numbers are through the roof compared to a year ago, people are no longer panicking. This is COVID Y2Q1, and we’ve done everything but invite the virus over for dinner. People have thankfully gotten mentally used to it, says ANIXE Insights in its Travel Market Trends report. We can thank human design for that. As we’ve all come to terms that COVID is not going anywhere for some time, we’ve planned our lives with COVID in mind according to medical advice, historical data, and personal choice, and that includes how vacations motivate vaccinations.

The production and roll-out of several different COVID vaccines across the globe have given some people hope of a quick fix and has frightened others with images of a new totalitarian global initiative where privacy, choice, and social freedom are a thing of the past.

A look at China today

Your infection/vaccination history is on your mobile phone, soon on chips imbedded under your skin. There is one CCTV camera for every 2 people with the goal of 1:1. There is an app that awards you for good social behavior and deducts points for bad social behavior (at the moment, that includes breaking social distance, removing your mask or sliding it under your nose, spitting or sneezing in public, touching walls and other surfaces that aren’t designated for that purpose, and littering, among other actions).

Without enough points, you couldn’t eat at a restaurant, shop in a supermarket, drive your car, get on public transportation, go to a movie theatre, get on a flight to somewhere… or even leave your home.

The Chinese aren’t complaining. They’ve been a communist nation since the dawn of time. This is just communism 5G for them.