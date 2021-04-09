>

27 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

It doesn’t happen that BBC and every TV and Radio Station in the United Kingdom is interrupting its broadcast. It happened today when Her Majesty, the Queen announced the passing of her beloved husband Prince Philip. The royal Couple had been married since 1947.

BBC interrupted its programming earlier today to broadcast this important announcement from Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband. He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at the age of 99 in Buckingham Palace today.

Considering the coronavirus epidemic, the Royal Family has asked people to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving flowers in memory of the Duke, and an online book of condolence has been launched on the official royal website for those who wish to send messages.

Her Majesty the Queen made a sad announcement on the passing of her husband since 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Speaking at Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that the Duke had “earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.”

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace just after midday spoke of the Queen’s “deep sorrow” following his death at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

In tribute to the Duke, Westminster Abbey tolled its tenor bell once every 60 seconds for 99 times from 18:00 BST – to honor each year of his life.

Earlier, the flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast and a notice was posted on the gates to mark the duke’s death.

People placed floral tributes outside the central London landmark, while hundreds visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects.

However, the government urged the public not to gather or leave tributes at royal residences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

