>

Click to join an upcoming live event

Click here to TURN OFF ADS plus read premium content

Click on your language to translate this article:
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Airlines ground 737 MAX jets after Boeing warns of new potential issue

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Airlines ground 737 MAX jets after Boeing warns of new ‘potential issue’
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines pulled dozens of their 737 MAX jets out of service

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Boeing recommends to 16 customers to address a potential electrical issue with 737 MAX aircraft
  • Boeing is working closely with FAA on resolving the problem
  • According to Boeing, the new issue was unrelated to the flight-control system

Boeing issued the following statement today regarding a ‘potential issue’ with some 737 MAX jets:

Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations. The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.

We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue. We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions. “

Boeing said the electrical problem was discovered on an aircraft on the production line. The plane-maker said it is working closely with the FAA on resolving the matter.

According to Boeing, the new issue, in which a component in the electrical power system might not be correctly grounded, was unrelated to the flight-control system.

Following the Boeing’s release about 737 MAX’s new ‘issue’, United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines pulled dozens of their 737 MAX jets out of service for ‘inspections’ of aircraft’s electrical systems.

Alaska Airlines said it also removed all four of its Max jets from service “to allow for inspections and for work to be done.”

737 MAX jets resumed flying in December 2020 after regulators in the US, European, Canadian and Brazilian regulators approved changes Boeing made to an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.

You may also like