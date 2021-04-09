Airlines ground 737 MAX jets after Boeing warns of new ‘potential issue’

United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines pulled dozens of their 737 MAX jets out of service

Boeing issued the following statement today regarding a ‘potential issue’ with some 737 MAX jets:

“Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations. The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.

We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue. We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions. “

Following the Boeing’s release about 737 MAX’s new ‘issue’, United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines pulled dozens of their 737 MAX jets out of service for ‘inspections’ of aircraft’s electrical systems.

Alaska Airlines said it also removed all four of its Max jets from service “to allow for inspections and for work to be done.”

737 MAX jets resumed flying in December 2020 after regulators in the US, European, Canadian and Brazilian regulators approved changes Boeing made to an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes.