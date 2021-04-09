>

Click to join an upcoming live event

Click here to TURN OFF ADS plus read premium content

Click on your language to translate this article:
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Travel and tourism deal activity registers 40.3% growth in March 2021

7 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Travel and tourism deal activity registers 40.3% growth in March 2021
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The rebound in deal activity in March assumes even more significance as the travel and tourism sector was badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • 108 deals were announced during March
  • Deal activity in the sector remained subdued in 2020
  • The rebound in deal activity in March could be a positive sign for the coming months

A total of 108 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions, private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during March 2021, which is an increase of 40.3% over 77 deals announced in February.

The rebound in deal activity in March, following a decline during the previous month, assumes even more significance as the travel and tourism sector was badly hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deal activity in the sector remained subdued in 2020, while 2021 started on a slower note. However, as some of the key markets began showing signs of recovery, the rebound in deal activity in March could also be a positive sign for the coming months.

Deal activity increased in key markets such as the US, the UK, China and Japan in March compared to the previous month, while India, Australia, and Canada witnessed decline in deal volume.

All the deal types also witnessed growth in volume during March compared to the previous month. While merger & acquisitions (M&A) deal volume increased by 35.4%, the number of private equity and venture financing deals increased by 41.7% and 52.9%, respectively.

You may also like