Israel tourists set to visit Tanzania after devastating Covid-19 pandemic

Tanzania has been among African countries attracting Israeli tourists who mostly prefer touring wildlife parks and the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar.

About 140 Israel tourists are expected to visit Tanzania next month after months of lockdowns and travel bans in Europe and other leading tourist source markets across the world. Mr. Shlomo Carmel, an executive and founder of Another World Tour Company in Israel said that his firm would organize flights for Israeli tourists to visit Tanzania. Tanzania was not severely hit by the epidemic but the safety and security of tourists have been taken and observed in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) after the government came up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Reports from Tanzania’s northern tourist circuit said that groups of Israelis totaling 140 tourists are expected to jet into northern Tanzania next month (May) after the departure of 15 travel agents and tourism photographers from the Holy Land of Israel sampled the tourist attractions in the area this week.

About 2,000 tourists from Israel land in Tanzania every year.

Another World company is among the leading Israeli companies selling Africa for over 15 years. Tanzania is among African destinations which the company has been marketing to attract tourists from the Christian Holy Land of Israel, Europe, America and other tourist source markets across the world.

The company has many years of experience in African tourism through Mr. Shlomo’s 30 years’ experience of working as a tour guide across this continent. It specializes in luxurious safari tours for high standard trips in this field.

It has been organizing and operating exclusive and luxurious tours to numerous multifarious and fascinating destinations worldwide as well.

The first group of 15 travel agents from Israel visited Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Serengeti, Manyara and Tarangire National Parks in Northern Tanzania on a familiarization trip to assess the current, travel situation in Tanzania and East Africa.

The agents were pleased with the attractions and protocols put in place to contain Covid-19 and said were ready to attract more tourists to visit this part of Africa.

Several improvements have been made in Tanzania to ensure safety of tourists at this time when the world is under the threat of Covid-19.

Tanzania has been among African countries attracting Israeli tourists who mostly prefer touring wildlife parks and the Indian Ocean Island of Zanzibar.

Israel’s historical sites are the Christian Holy places of on the Mediterranean coast, the City of Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem, the Sea of Galilee and the healing water and mud of the Dead Sea.

African Christian pilgrims visit Israel between March and April every year to pay respects to those, Holy Sites of Israel and Jordan.