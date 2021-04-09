Updated Guidelines for a Thai Visa or to Enter Thailand

Planning to visit Thailand? The following Policies for foreign travelers to enter the Kingdom of Thailand had been updated as of 1 April 2021

A Reduced quarantine period of 10 days is now in affect for the Kingdom of Thailand. Travelers who have completed the vaccination of approved vaccines no less than 14 days before departure and holds the vaccination certificate are required to undergo 7-day quarantine and will be given COVID-19 PCR tests twice during quarantine Approved vaccines in Thailand are Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Covidshield (Serum Institute of India), Johnson & Johnson, Sinova, Moderna

Thai Health and immigration authorities stressed that those who have not received the vaccine or have received other vaccines not listed above such as Sinopharm and Sputnik V are required to undergo 10-day quarantine programme and will be given COVID-19 PCR tests twice during quarantine.

Only original vaccine certificate or printed online vaccination certificate must be presented to authorities at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok upon arrival.

Required documents to enter the Kingdom of Thailand



Fit-to-Fly/Fit-to-Travel health certificate is no longer required, yet PCR rest is still required, with the validity of 72 hours prior to check-in at the airline counter.



Certificate of Entry (COE) is also to present at the check-in at the airline counter and can be applied through https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/ 5-7 days before departure.



All travelers who have completed the vaccination are encouraged to fill in detail about the vaccination during submission for the COE for the Embassy’s information