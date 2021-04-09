Nevis Tourism Authority CEO dishes with Toya and Clavia

Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), CEO Jadine Yarde joined co-hosts Toya and Clavia (LaToya Rhodes and Clavia Howard) in The Lounge for a fun and freewheeling conversation about the pleasures and highlights of the island of Nevis.

Popular podcast, Dishes N’ Destinations, targets foodies and wanderlusters, and features culinary delights and the latest travel trends. Dishing it up this week on the show was Nevis Tourism Authority CEO. The CEO provided a comprehensive overview of the Nevis vacation experience, starting with the island’s entry protocols.

This week’s episode, which is being released at midnight on Friday, April 9th, is dedicated entirely to the attractions, resorts and culinary scene that await travelers to Nevis. Over the course of the hour-long exchange, Ms. Yarde provided a comprehensive overview of the Nevis vacation experience, starting with the island’s entry protocols.

Visitors must currently submit a negative RT-PCR test prior to arrival and are required to vacation in place at one of four approved resorts – the Four Seasons, Paradise Beach, Golden Rock Inn and Montpelier Plantation for 14 days before being allowed to roam around the island on their own. Thanks to these stringent protocols Nevis is one of the safest islands in the region to visit, with very few recorded cases, no fatalities and no community spread.

Much of the conversation revolved around what sets Nevis apart in this twin island destination of St. Kitts and Nevis, which offers two very distinct travel experiences.

“Nevis is the place where you can come and just be yourself – it is more relaxed, you feel the authenticity of the island’s old-world charm,” advised Ms. Yarde. “It’s a positive and comforting energy, a feeling that everything will be okay. We offer barefoot luxury; we are not pretentious. There is magic here in Nevis, where you can immerse yourself in a culture you have never experienced before.”

Under the current vacation in place protocols, most visitors now come for a month, so they enjoy two weeks at their resort and then spend two weeks roaming around the island. A spirited discussion around the many and varied activities ensued – from an invigorating hike up Nevis Peak, to a tour of the Hamilton Museum, dedicated to America’s founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who was born in Nevis; to the long and un-crowded beaches, which is always a main attraction. The island is known for wellness, and a host of outdoor/nature activities and events, including a Cross Channel Swim, a marathon and running festival which take place during the year.

A key area of interest for these two foodies was of course the culinary scene in Nevis, and here the conversation grew particularly animated around Nevis’ food festivals and unique dining experiences. Nevis has an eclectic group of food establishments that provide great cuisine and cater to every dietary preference from vegans to carnivores. The island specializes in farm to table cuisine, with the emphasis on fresh local ingredients – seafood, fruit and vegetables, organically raised meat and poultry.

The Nevis episode of the Dishes ‘N Destinations podcast goes live at midnight on Friday, April 9. Tune in wherever you get your podcasts — or click on this direct link to the episode: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1322791/episodes/8276997

Clavia Howard, CTA is the owner of Lazy Daze Cruise & Travel, a boutique agency that specializes in Caribbean travel. LaToya Rhodes is a chef and owns a bakery called The Salted Crust. They joined their love for food and travel together and the bi-weekly Dishes ‘N Destinations podcast was born.

