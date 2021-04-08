Air Astana launches Meet & Greet service

New service is intended to smooth the passenger journey through the airport

Departure and arrival escorts will meet passengers at designated entrance and exit points within the terminal

Assistance will be provided with baggage handling, check-in and boarding

Air Astana will introduce a Meet & Greet service for passengers on arrival and departure at Almaty and Nur-Sultan airports, as well as a transit service at Frankfurt airport, starting from 9th April 2021.

The new service is intended to smooth Air Astana passenger journey through the airport, with effortless completion of mandatory procedures currently required for international travel.

In Almaty and Nur-Sultan, departure and arrival escorts will meet passengers at designated entrance and exit points within the terminal, with assistance provided for baggage handling, check-in and boarding. In Frankfurt, passengers using the transit service will be met by the escort at the aircraft door or entrance to the terminal, with expedited transfer procedures to the connecting flight for both passengers and their baggage.

Air Astana, the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, commenced its operations in May 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%.

Air Astana is a full-service international and domestic carrier and its low-cost division, FlyArystan is rapidly growing in the domestic market. The airline operates a fleet of 34 aircraft including Boeing 767, Airbus A320/A320neo, Airbus A321/A321neo/ A321LR and Embraer E190-E2.