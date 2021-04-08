Vietnam preparing for return of foreign tourists

Tourists arriving in Vietnam will need to be quarantined for seven days

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam presented a three-stage roadmap for the restoration of international flights.

The first stage will last from April to July. It will only apply to Vietnamese residents who could not return to Vietnam due to closed borders. But they will pay for PCR tests and accommodation in the observatory on their own.

The second stage will begin in July. At this time, air traffic with Taiwan, South Korea and Japan will be restored.

The third stage starts in September. During this period, it is planned to open borders for countries in which a favorable epidemiological situation for COVID-19, and vaccinations of citizens are actively carried out.

Moreover, only a vaccine approved by experts from the World Health Organization must be used.

Tourists arriving in Vietnam will also need to be quarantined for seven days.