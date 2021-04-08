>

Click to join an upcoming live event

Click here to TURN OFF ADS plus read premium content

Click on your language to translate this article:
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Kenya Airways last London flight

17 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

Kenya Airways is flying its last flight to the United Kingdom today, setting itself to beat the travel advisory deadline taking effect this Friday.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The UK issued a travel advisory and will not accept foreign nationals from or via Kenya starting April 9.
  2. To meet an increased demand for travel before the advisory takes place, Kenya Airways has added repatriation flights.
  3. Customers may also change bookings for later travel or request a refund with no penalties.

Come this Thursday Kenya Airways last London flight will take place after adding 2 repatriation flights to meet increased demand for travel to the UK before the travel advisory issued last week takes effect this Friday.

“Due to the increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect on April 9, we have added 2 new flights on April 4 and 8,” read a statement from the airline’s headquarters in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

From April 9, the UK will not accept foreign nationals traveling from or via Kenya to its airports, including transit passengers who might only pass through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

“Customers impacted by this directive may change their bookings for later travel or request a refund with all penalties waived,” said the airline’s management.

Kenya Airways serves the East African region and partly the Central African states and the islands on the Eastern Rim of the Indian Ocean.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like