Kenya Airways is flying its last flight to the United Kingdom today, setting itself to beat the travel advisory deadline taking effect this Friday.

The UK issued a travel advisory and will not accept foreign nationals from or via Kenya starting April 9. To meet an increased demand for travel before the advisory takes place, Kenya Airways has added repatriation flights. Customers may also change bookings for later travel or request a refund with no penalties.

Come this Thursday Kenya Airways last London flight will take place after adding 2 repatriation flights to meet increased demand for travel to the UK before the travel advisory issued last week takes effect this Friday.

“Due to the increased demand for travel to the UK before the advisory takes effect on April 9, we have added 2 new flights on April 4 and 8,” read a statement from the airline’s headquarters in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

From April 9, the UK will not accept foreign nationals traveling from or via Kenya to its airports, including transit passengers who might only pass through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

“Customers impacted by this directive may change their bookings for later travel or request a refund with all penalties waived,” said the airline’s management.

Kenya Airways serves the East African region and partly the Central African states and the islands on the Eastern Rim of the Indian Ocean.