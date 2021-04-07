HotelApp – New Touch-less Guest Service App by International Travel Awards

The International Travel Awards launched a HotelApp – contact-less Mobile App for Hotel partnered with KSA Software Technology, a leading software technology company, QR Code App for Hotel that allows guests to book and access facilities during their stay at the hotel.

Considering the pandemic situation HotelApp is suitable for every hotel. Yes it comes with simple monthly subscriptions starts from GBP 69 and there is NO big investment required.

The Hotel App does not require any installation, and hoteliers can obtain real-time reviews at the click of a button. Not just that the hotel team can manage all the requests, complaints from the guest instantly from their console.

HotelApp provides a means for end-to-end connectivity between the hotel and its guests. The application would enable better customer support and ultimately improve customer satisfaction. It allows hoteliers to leverage clients’ data and feedback to improve their facilities and services.

HotelApp aims to offer hotels a chance to change their whole customer experience. The hoteliers can manage their hotels and launch any promotions and activities in a couple of clicks.

HotelApp allows Hotel guests to access all the services offered by a hotel through their phones. It simply requires the customer to scan a QR code and enter their unique code to access the facilities, request any services related to amenities, Travel, Stay related and lot more. This Guest Service App currently supports more than 1000 built-in services which help you to start immediately without spending much time in adding a data on your own. The customers can raise service requests via the application, and the hotel management can track and address these on a real-time basis.

This room service app brings along with it the future of menus and dining! The Touchless Dining feature enables users to place food orders at restaurants without using a physical menu. This feature provides options like dynamic pricing, customized menus, highlighting special and signature dishes, and a scanned menu option.

Another feature offered by this App for Hotel is the Digital Spa Menu. This feature enables hotel guests to book various spa services offered by the hotel on an online platform. This feature allows for the hotel to better plan and manage employee schedules for efficient customer satisfaction. The app also allows for a digitized spa menu that supports customized spa packages, provision for spa images, and promotions. This would attract customers with attractive deals and increase bookings and revenues.

HotelApp also supports the option to push various promotions and offers to the hotel guests. This feature helps support social media promotions and enables broadcasting messages to hotel guests, increasing reach and revenues.

Hoteliers can customize the application based on their needs and requirements. The option for customization would enable hotels to choose features that play to their strengths. Do you want to offer a once-in-a-life-time experience to your guests ? if yes then contact HotelApp team at https://hotelappsoftware.com

