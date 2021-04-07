>

Jamaica over Easter weekend: Major increase in arrivals

17 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett indicated that year to date, Jamaica has welcomed some 209,930 passengers to the island, 164,157 of which were tourists.

  1. Over Easter weekend, Jamaica recorded a major increase in stopover arrivals, with the island recording the highest number of visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  2. From April 1-5, close to 15,000 visitors stopped in on the island nation.
  3. Jamaica is still top-of-mind to our visitors, and we are making steady progress towards a full recovery, Minister Bartlett said.

“According to preliminary data from the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Jamaica recorded some 14,983 visitors to the island from April 1 to 5, 2021. Over 13,000 of these visitors entered the island via the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay,” the Minister explained.

Minister Bartlett then outlined that Jamaica over Easter weekend recorded a major increase in stopover arrivals, with the island recording the highest number of visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very heartened by the data we have received, as it shows that Jamaica is still top-of-mind to our visitors and that we are making steady progress towards a full recovery of our sector. I commend the team at the Jamaica Tourist Board, for their aggressive and innovative marketing campaigns, which have clearly been impactful. Special commendation must also be given to our tourism partners and stakeholders for the hard work they also do in marketing Brand Jamaica to the world,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister also noted that representatives of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) and other government entities, visited a number of properties over the holiday-weekend to inspect entities and also check for compliance, by locals and visitors alike, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“We are happy to share that the reports received by the Ministry indicate that there was strong compliance with the protocols, as players in the sector enforced strict COVID-19 measures over the holiday weekend, despite the high occupancy in most properties. I must, therefore, laud our stakeholders for ensuring that their guests had a safe yet memorable experience,” Bartlett expressed.

