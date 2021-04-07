No prison: Dubai naked photoshoot models will be deported from UAE

Dubai government’s media office announced that the girls would be spared prison

Dubai authorities announced that several models from former USSR countries, who were took part in nude photo session on a balcony of luxury property in Dubai Marina district and were facing six months behind bars under the UAE’s lewd behavior laws, will avoid prison time.

Instead, all detained females will be deported from the United Arab Emirates after authorities opted not to press criminal charges against them.

Today, Dubai government’s media office revealed that the girls would be spared prison, and would simply be deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai Media Office issued the following statement:

“His Excellecy, Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai stated that the Public Prosecution office has completed investigations on a recently publicized photo shoot which contravened UAE law. The individuals involved will be deported from the United Arab Emirates. No further comment shall be made on the matter.”

Over the weekend, a video of more than a dozen women posing in naked went viral on social media when a resident of a Dubai skyscraper filmed the group from another building in the posh Marina neighborhood.

Shortly after, the local police department revealed on Twitter that they had all been arrested for lewd actions and debauchery, and were facing a six-month jail term or a fine of 5000 dirhams ($1,300).

“Dubai Police warns against such unacceptable behaviors which do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society,” the police said in a statement at that time.

While the full list of the group’s nationality hasn’t been released, statements from diplomats in the country suggest that 12 of the arrested girls were from Ukraine and Russia, with the photographer coming from Russia. Previously, online outlets reported that the entire group came from former Soviet Union nations, including Belarus and Moldova.