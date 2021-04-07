EU Vaccine Scandal has three big winners: San Marino, Russia, and Sputnik

The Republic of San Marino just became a global player in Russian Western politics, and it’s about vaccinating the citizens of this country going against EU policies as a non EU country surrounded by Italy. member of the European Union.

Despite the EU not allowing Sputnik Vaccine from Russia, the tiny Republic of San Marino may produce the Russian Sputnik vaccine in Europe soon. This may enable San Marino to come to the rescue of other European Countries in supplying the much-needed COVID-19 vaccine. San Marino has an excellent relationship with the Russian Federation and did not endorse EU sanctions.

This bombshell news was disclosed to eTurboNews in an exclusive conversation with WTN Chairman and eTurboNews Publisher Juergen Steinmetz, and the Ambassador of San Marino to the UAE, the Hon. Mauro Maiani. Mr. Maiani was also the Head of the International Department of the Minister of Tourism of San Marino and is a current member of the World Tourism Network.

San Marino is a landlocked country with 33,986 citizens and fully surrounded by Italy. The Republic of San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics. It has a system of government more than seven centuries old, and a constitution written in 1600.

“We are not a member of the European Union”, the Ambassador explained.”We have a customs agreement with Italy and are allowed to use the Euro as our currency. We also have a very friendly relationship with the Russian Federation and had welcomed more than 300,000 Russian Tourists in 2019.”

“San Marino did not support the latest European Union Sanction against Russia.”

WIth friends in high places, Mr. Putin decided to sell San Marino enough of the Sputnik Vaccine, so that San Marino is now becoming the first fully vaccinated country in Europe.

San Marino had waited for Italy to act before turning to Russia. According to Mr. Maiani Italy had agreed to send one vaccine for every 1,750 vaccines received to San Marino. This is about the relation to the population of Italy compared to San Marino.

Not even a single vaccine ever arrived from Italy, and with the fourth-highest number of infection in the world (based on population), San Marino had to act and decided to save its citizens.

“I volunteered to be part of an initial study and got the Sputnik Vaccine.” In the meantime, the citizens of San Marino moved from the worst position in the world in vaccination to the best.

Russia may have just saved the lives of many in San Marino. 4,586 COVID infections out of 33,986 citizens put this nation number 4 in the world. San Marino is the third deadliest country with translates to 2,501 death per million. Only Gibraltar and the Czech Republic have a higher rate of death.

As former UNWTO Secretary-General, Dr. Taleb Rifai told World Tourism Network members many times is that every country is on its own.

Russia is now seeing a business opportunity to sell its Sputnik in Europe, and San Marino may agree. So far Sputnik doesn’t have any plants in West Europe, so what location could be better, than an independent non EU country surrounded by the European Union.

The San Marino Minister of Health and the Foreign Ministry are currently discussing a proposal for Russia to set up a Sputnik plant in the Republic of San Marino. Bulgaria, Hungary, among other countries are all already potential clients and may defy EU policies and buy the Russian Sputnik Vaccine if produced in San Marino.

Listen to the interview;