US Travel praises California reopening plan

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the “Beyond the Blueprint” reopening plan announced today by the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom: “The governor’s reopening plan is tremendous news for some of the hardest-hit areas of the economy, especially the conventions and large meetings sector that has been completely shut down for 14 months.

“It is fully possible to safely hold conventions and large meetings while observing prescribed health standards and practices, and California’s new guidance allowing such gatherings up to 5,000 people is in full agreement with current science and the CDC’s assessment that it is safe for vaccinated individuals to travel.

Other states should follow this example of a science-driven reopening, especially as more and more Americans get vaccinated.

“We do have concerns about the new guidance’s mandate that international convention attendees be vaccinated. While the travel industry strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated as the most effective path to a full economic reopening, a vaccination should not be a requirement to travel—and is unnecessary in this case because of the CDC’s current mandate that international visitors have a negative COVID test.

“On balance, California’s reopening guidance is a major step in the right direction that is a boon for the economy and guided by science.”