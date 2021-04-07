>

Click to join an upcoming live event

Click here to TURN OFF ADS plus read premium content

Click on your language to translate this article:
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Resumption of cruise ship calls in Seychelles

7 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Resumption of cruise ship calls in Seychelles
Avatar
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

In a meeting held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Cabinet discussed the resumption of cruise ship calls in Seychelles.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. The moratorium on the cruise sector in Seychelles has been lifted.
  2. As a starting point, only small, sustainable cruise ships with a maximum capacity of 300 passengers will be allowed to dock in Port Victoria.
  3. All ships must have well-established health and safety protocols, conforming to established international norms and to the standards of the Ministry of Health.

The meeting approved the immediate re-opening of the cruise sector following the moratorium imposed in May 2020. This followed a stakeholder meeting held on March 16, 2021 chaired by the Minister responsible for Tourism consisting of both government and private sector representatives to consider the possibility of re-opening cruise ship calls in Seychelles.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and associated risks and impacts, a moratorium was imposed in May 2020 on the entry of cruise ships to Seychelles. However, Government, aware of the impact of cruise ships on the economy, and now further equipped with a deeper understanding of the global pandemic as well as ways and means to mitigate its spread, initiated the process to tentatively re-open Seychelles to cruise ship visitors.

Taking into consideration the associated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabinet approved that, as a starting point, only small, sustainable cruise ships with a maximum capacity of 300 passengers will be allowed to dock in Port Victoria and cruise in the waters of Seychelles. These ships will be on the luxury end attracting high-end clients with elevated spending power, thereby offering greater value addition.

Cabinet advised that all ships must have well-established health and safety protocols, conforming to established international norms and to the standards of the Ministry of Health. The protocols must extend to disembarking clients going on tours or other related activities. Additionally, in order to lessen the impact of any outbreaks of COVID-19 on board the vessels, Cabinet approved that all crew and passengers must be encouraged to be vaccinated.

Cabinet further approved that, under strict guidelines, only a number of visitors will be allowed to disembark on certain designated islands so as not to disturb the environment and tranquillity enjoyed by the islands’ high-paying premium guests.

Moreover, Cabinet recommended that a committee of relevant stakeholders chaired by the Ministry responsible for Tourism be set up to develop a comprehensive plan of action, articulating how to reap maximum benefit from cruise tourists. The committee will assess and develop the relevant platforms necessary to facilitate additional activities and programs to support the growth of the sector and allow revenue to trickle down the national economy.

The decision stands in line with Government’s approach of a ‘high value, low impact’ tourism model that Seychelles is striving for as well, as the need to safeguard the general health of the local population and the visitors. 

More news about Seychelles

#rebuildingtravel

You may also like