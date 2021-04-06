Click to join an upcoming live event

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts names new Executive Vice President and CCO

by Harry Johnson

A recognized leader and innovator with extensive global experience across multiple industries, Speichert will oversee the company’s commercial growth strategy

  • Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts adds Marc Speichert to its executive leadership team
  • Speichert joins Four Seasons in this newly created role at a critical time in the hospitality industry
  • Speichert will be involved in all touchpoints of the Four Seasons guest experience

International luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announces the addition of Marc Speichert to its executive leadership team in the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective May 3, 2021.

“Marc is an outstanding marketer and strategic business builder – a digital innovator with a global outlook who understands the evolving needs of the luxury consumer,” says John Davison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. “His experience and vision will be fundamental to the path forward for Four Seasons, driving continued customer growth, revenue and brand recognition.”

Speichert joins Four Seasons in this newly created role at a critical time in the hospitality industry.  He will oversee the development and execution of the company’s integrated commercial strategy with a mandate that includes the identification of new products and markets; revenue growth across the company; brand marketing, global public relations and social media; data analytics, market insights and customer engagement; the brand’s extensive digital ecosystem; and global distribution and worldwide reservations.

“Marc’s global experience and marketing acumen are matched by his reputation as an inspiring leader, with a collaborative style that extends through his work and to those he works with. His appreciation for Four Seasons people, culture and values further strengthens our executive team as we continue to extend Four Seasons leadership position worldwide,” continues Davison.

In collaboration with other members of the executive leadership team, Speichert will be involved in all touchpoints of the Four Seasons guest experience, from the brand’s hotels and resorts, restaurants, bars and spas, to the growing Four Seasons residential portfolio and product extensions including the Four Seasons Private Jet and online retail program, as well as digital engagement through social media and the Four Seasons App.

Commenting on his new role, Speichert says, “Four Seasons leadership legacy is undisputed in the luxury space. This is a company that continually embraces new opportunities, while remaining focused on its core business principles and unwavering in its commitment to excellence. The opportunity to play a role in the growth of this iconic luxury brand is tremendously exciting. There is unlimited potential ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Four Seasons teams around the world to continue elevating the guest experience and deepening the connection with those who know and love Four Seasons.”

