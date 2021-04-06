Viking restarts limited operations with Bermuda, Iceland and UK cruises

Viking announces sailings around Bermuda and Iceland beginning in June 2021

Viking adds two additional sailings of the England’s Scenic Shores itinerary in June 2021

Viking recently announced that it would initially restart operations with domestic sailings in England for UK residents

Viking announced today that it will continue restarting limited operations with a collection of sailings around Bermuda and Iceland beginning in June 2021.

As a result of strong demand among past Viking guests in the United Kingdom, Viking has also added two additional sailings of the England’s Scenic Shores itinerary in June 2021.

All of Viking’s new Welcome Back voyages will be available exclusively for vaccinated guests, in accordance with local entry rules in many of the destinations that will welcome Viking ships—and as a complement to Viking’s new health and safety protocol enhancements, which were designed to protect guests and crew even while the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is still moving forward. Reservations for the new Bermuda, Iceland and UK voyages are now open.

For the new Bermuda Escape itinerary, Viking Orion will homeport in Hamilton for 8-day roundtrip itineraries; with the new Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary, Viking Sky will homeport in Reykjavik for 8-day roundtrip itineraries. For both itineraries, the small size of Viking’s ocean ships will allow convenient access to both small and large ports in Bermuda and Iceland—and both itineraries will be available for a limited time this summer.

Viking has been working closely with officials in the UK, Bermuda and Iceland for months; these destinations were chosen specifically because of their popularity among Viking guests, as well as their commitment to welcoming Viking ships, offering enriching experiences and reviving the travel industry in their respective countries. The company is actively working on developing Welcome Back sailings in a variety of other popular destinations, including Greece, Turkey and Malta—with the goal of announcing further 2021 sailings as soon as government approvals are given.